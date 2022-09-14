Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,992 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Newmont by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Newmont by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.