Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 7,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Medtronic by 493.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average of $98.48. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $132.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

