Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.73 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,756 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.4% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after acquiring an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

