Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $14.94 Million Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF comprises 1.8% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.40% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFXF. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,170,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 113,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,272,000.

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

