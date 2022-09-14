Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,335 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $274.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

