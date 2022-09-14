Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,404,484. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $158.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.78, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.48 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

