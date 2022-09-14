Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,321,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSTD opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

