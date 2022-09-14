Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.57

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.57 and traded as high as $42.30. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 20,705 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $242.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3,765.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.