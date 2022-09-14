NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.48

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 101351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.71.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 307,821 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 625,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

