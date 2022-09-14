Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Norwood Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NWFL opened at $26.21 on Friday. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $214.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.49.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter.
Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $381,817.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $44,538.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 2,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,817.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,188 shares of company stock worth $109,035. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwood Financial (NWFL)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.