NOV Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

NOV has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. NOV has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NOV to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -74.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in NOV by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NOV by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

