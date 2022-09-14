Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $425.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $62.14.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

