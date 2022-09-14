Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,100 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 262,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 238,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVG stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

