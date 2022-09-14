Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,412. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.