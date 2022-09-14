Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,412. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
