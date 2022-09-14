Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.42

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and traded as high as $5.45. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 302,308 shares traded.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 112,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 896,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

