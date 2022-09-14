Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.42

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and traded as high as $5.45. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 302,308 shares traded.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.