O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Barclays lowered shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.70.

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,854. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 35.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in O-I Glass by 295.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

