OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Update

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 811,400 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the August 15th total of 424,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,114.0 days.

OCINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of OCI from €38.50 ($39.29) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OCI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of OCINF remained flat at $37.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. OCI has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

