Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the August 15th total of 71,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of ODC stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. 5,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,452. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $187.38 million, a P/E ratio of 217.08 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 133,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

