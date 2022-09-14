ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$48.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.91 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.51 EPS.

ON24 Stock Performance

ONTF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. 2,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.38. ON24 has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ON24 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ON24 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON24

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $87,995 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ON24 by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ON24 by 1,092.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 44.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

