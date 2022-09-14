Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Trading Down 2.2%

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.39 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 84.10 ($1.02). 117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 94,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.04).

Oncimmune Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

