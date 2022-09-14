Only1 (LIKE) Trading Down 9% This Week

Only1 (LIKE) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Only1 has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $959,017.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 258.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.00 or 0.01736419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00821044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020731 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 launched on November 4th, 2021. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,440,847 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Only1’s official website is only1.io.

Buying and Selling Only1

According to CryptoCompare, “Only1 is an NFT-powered decentralised social platform built on Solana. It helps creators monetize without third parties via creator staking pools. Its native token and NFTs grant holders unique access to the creators, the ability to govern the platform and rewarded for doing so.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

