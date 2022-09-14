Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$258.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ONTO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.71. 10,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,411. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,330,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 956,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,106,000 after buying an additional 53,795 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

