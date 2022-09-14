OpenOcean (OOE) Price Up 10.5% This Week

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $643,852.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002000 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00035178 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OOE is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. The official website for OpenOcean is openocean.finance. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean is a full aggregation protocol for crypto trading that source liquidity from DeFi and CeFi, and enable cross-chain swaps. Its intelligent routing algorithm is designed to find the best prices from DEXes and CEXes, and split the routes to provide traders with the best prices with low slippage and fast settlement. The function is free to use, OpenOcean users only need to pay the normal blockchain gas fees and exchange fees for the trades.OOE is the governance and utility token of OpenOcean that enables utility for users of the protocol and lets the community participate in governance. Governance token holders are able to shape the future of the protocol by suggesting proposals and voting on protocol parameters, dex aggregations, and future chains for starters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

