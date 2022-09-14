Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the August 15th total of 361,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 107,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Opera by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in Opera by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 218,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Opera by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Opera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OPRA. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Opera Trading Down 4.2 %

Opera stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. 38,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,239. The company has a market cap of $545.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.13. Opera has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 26.30%.

About Opera

(Get Rating)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.