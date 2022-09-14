Oppenheimer Comments on CarGurus, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarGurus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for CarGurus’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

CarGurus stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.