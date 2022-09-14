OptionRoom Reaches Market Capitalization of $233,637.23 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $233,637.23 and approximately $73,589.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00778228 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00820011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016141 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom was first traded on July 22nd, 2021. OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room. The official website for OptionRoom is www.optionroom.finance.

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “OptionRoom is a user governed oracle and forecast protocol built on Polkadot. OptionRoom has the ability to serve as an OaaS – Oracle as a Service where oracle requests are solved by governance. It allows users to create and participate in event derivatives that are pegged to real-world outcomes by governance consensus.Dual token model: ROOM serving as the utility token of OptionRoom and COURT serving as the governance token of the protocol. The governance token COURT can only be obtained by providing liquidity/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

