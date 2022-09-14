Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.20 EPS.

Oracle Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217,041. The stock has a market cap of $192.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $421,669,000 after purchasing an additional 209,156 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,075 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,818,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,540 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Oracle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $145,008,000 after buying an additional 366,636 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

