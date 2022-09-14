Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.20 EPS.

ORCL stock opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 23.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

