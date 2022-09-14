Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.20 EPS.

Oracle Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $3.81 on Wednesday, reaching $72.23. 1,836,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,217,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95. Oracle has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $951,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $729,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

