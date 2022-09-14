Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.91 billion-$12.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.

Oracle Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. Oracle has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,794,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after buying an additional 366,636 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Oracle by 27.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,552,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $128,446,000 after buying an additional 337,195 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,915,000 after acquiring an additional 258,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $421,669,000 after acquiring an additional 209,156 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

