Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 3,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Orbsat Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 15.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orbsat

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbsat stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned 1.00% of Orbsat as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

