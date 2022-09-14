Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Orca Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %

ORXGF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. Orca Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

