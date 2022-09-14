Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Orca Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %
ORXGF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. Orca Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $4.45.
About Orca Energy Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orca Energy Group (ORXGF)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Orca Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.