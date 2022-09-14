Origin Asset Management LLP Has $144.77 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Origin Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,816,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises about 48.4% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $144,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Infosys by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570,026 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after buying an additional 7,753,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,006 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

