Origin Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Virtu Financial comprises 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 301,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Insider Activity

Virtu Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.