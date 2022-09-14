Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.15

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.88 ($0.05). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.88 ($0.05), with a volume of 0 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

Origin Enterprises Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.14 million and a PE ratio of 9.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.