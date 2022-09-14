Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Shares Down 9.3%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating) was down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.29 and last traded at $32.37. Approximately 2,022 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.
Otsuka Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55.
About Otsuka
Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.
