Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Price Performance

OTTR stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 161,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $82.46.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otter Tail



Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading

