Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the August 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 9,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

