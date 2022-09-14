OVR Price Down 2% This Week (OVR)

OVR (OVR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. OVR has a total market capitalization of $14.31 million and $2.10 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OVR coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00003461 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OVR has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OVR

OVR was first traded on November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,013,434 coins and its circulating supply is 20,439,769 coins. The Reddit community for OVR is https://reddit.com/r/OVR_AR_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OVR is www.ovr.ai. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OVR

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

