Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 33,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,368,278 shares.The stock last traded at $6.02 and had previously closed at $5.97.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 1.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53.
Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.88%.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)
