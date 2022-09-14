Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 33,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,368,278 shares.The stock last traded at $6.02 and had previously closed at $5.97.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.88%.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 307,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 62,801 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

