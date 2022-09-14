PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $8.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average is $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

