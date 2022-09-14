Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Shares Up 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75. 58 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 45,240 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 878,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after acquiring an additional 344,849 shares during the last quarter.

