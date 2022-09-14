PAID Network Hits Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $2.20 million and $36,690.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users.”

