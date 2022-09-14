Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.40-$9.50 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $180.48. 229,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,839. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -201.79, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.58 and a 200-day moving average of $181.37. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $421.55 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $206.67 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.68.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,295,650.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,295,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

