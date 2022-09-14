Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.90

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pan African Resources Price Performance

PAF stock opened at GBX 18.12 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.51. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The firm has a market cap of £347.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.67.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Pan African Resources from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 33 ($0.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.