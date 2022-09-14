Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 25,900 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.81% of Kelly Services worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. 808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $558.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.22%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Donald R. Parfet purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $201,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,527.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

