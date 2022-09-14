Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 93,300 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 848.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $53,303,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 54.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $39,313,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Natera by 878.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 912,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after buying an additional 819,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Natera by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after acquiring an additional 460,775 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,089. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.33. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $79,770.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,326 shares in the company, valued at $131,410.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.