Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $1.51 Million Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $233,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 81,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.83. 1,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,464. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.54 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

