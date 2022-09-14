Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $18.15 Million Stock Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,466 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $18,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $2,929,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:NATR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,744. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10.

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 9,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $92,948.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,370,222.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,536 shares of company stock valued at $130,871. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

