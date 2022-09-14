Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.38% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 11.7% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. 354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,606. The company has a market capitalization of $417.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.08. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

